Edwards had 25 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 loss to the Nuggets.
Edwards played close to his seasonal averages in the loss, although his secondary numbers dipped a bit. His 15-point third quarter helped the Timberwolves maintain a slim lead, but he failed to score in the fourth quarter where they were outscored 22-7. Edwards and company still have a shot at the top seed, but they'll need to win their final two games and get help from the Nuggets. They also need to stay ahead of the Thunder to earn second place, so Edwards should carry a full load in the final week.
