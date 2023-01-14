Edwards notched 31 points (12-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 121-116 win over the Suns.

Edwards continues to play through a nagging hip injury, leading the Timberwolves to a much-needed victory over the Suns. Despite the injury, he logged a team-high 37 minutes, something managers won't be complaining about in terms of fantasy production. He has gone on record stating that he needs to be on the floor right now, as the team pushes for a berth in post-season basketball once again. Managers will want to keep an eye on the injury report moving forward but if it were up to Edwards, it does sound as though he will be out there come rain, hail or shine.