Edwards finished with 32 points (12-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and one assists across 36 minutes in Monday's 124-121 win over the Mavericks.

Edwards' outputs in the peripheral categories were lacking a bit, but he at least managed to reach the 30-point mark for the 17th time this season, doing so while shooting efficiently from the field and free-throw line. The seven made free throws marked Edwards' best total of the season for any game in which he didn't miss an attempt.