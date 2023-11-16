Edwards finished with 13 points (4-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 133-115 loss to the Suns.

Edwards failed to reach the 15-point plateau for the first time in 2023-24, and while he still filled the stat sheet, this was his worst outing of the campaign by a wide margin. Fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned, as this was probably nothing more than a bump on the road for one of the most productive guards through the first three weeks of the regular season. Edwards is averaging 26.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game across eight November contests.