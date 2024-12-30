Edwards ended with 14 points (6-20 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 112-110 victory over San Antonio.

Edwards had a rough showing from the field, making just 30 percent of his shots and missing eight of his nine attempts from beyond the arc. This 14-point output was his second-worst scoring mark of the campaign. Despite his excellent season-long numbers, Edwards has been trending in the wrong direction of late. He's failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of his last six games, a span in which he's putting up 19.3 points per game while shooting 39.3 percent from the floor.