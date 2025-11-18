Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Poor shooting from deep in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards totaled 13 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 120-96 win over Dallas.
Edwards posted his lowest scoring output in a full game this season Monday, though Minnesota still rolled to a blowout victory. The star guard is stuck in a shooting slump, hitting only 9.1 percent of his three-point attempts over the past three games and 28.6 percent across his past five. Aside from the Oct. 26 contest in which he exited after three minutes due to a hamstring injury, Edwards is averaging 28.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.3 minutes across nine appearances.
