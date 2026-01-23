Edwards finished with 20 points (9-25 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 35 minutes during Thursday's 120-115 loss to Chicago.

It was a disappointing showing from the 24-year-old star after he'd poured in 93 points, including a 14-for-31 performance from beyond the arc, over the prior two games. Edwards still extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to 17, a stretch in which he's averaged 31.4 points, 5.4 boards, 3.6 threes, 3.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 50.1 percent from the floor.