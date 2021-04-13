Edwards and the Timberwolves will play the Nets on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Edwards and the Timberwolves will be back in action promptly following Monday's postponement. Edwards has been stellar of late, averaging 22.4 points on 44.7 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.4 triples and 1.6 steals per game over the last five games.