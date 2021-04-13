Edwards and the Timberwolves will play the Nets on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Edwards and the Timberwolves will be back in action promptly following Monday's postponement. Edwards has been stellar of late, averaging 22.4 points on 44.7 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.4 triples and 1.6 steals per game over the last five games.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Monday's game postponed•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Scores 15 with three steals•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Scores 24 efficient points•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Scores 27 points on 21 shots•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Endures poor shooting night•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Another 20-plus point outing•