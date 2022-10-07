Edwards logged 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 23 minutes in Thursday's 114-99 win over the Lakers.
The Timberwolves faced a skeleton crew Thursday night, with all of the Lakers elites on the bench. Edwards is poised for another excellent season alongside D'Angelo Russell.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Game-high 24 points•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Struggles from field•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Quick return to Game 4•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Leads team in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Pours in 36 in Game 1 win•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Leads team with 30 points•