Edwards logged 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 23 minutes in Thursday's 114-99 win over the Lakers.

The Timberwolves faced a skeleton crew Thursday night, with all of the Lakers elites on the bench. Edwards is poised for another excellent season alongside D'Angelo Russell.