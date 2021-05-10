Edwards registered 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and a block across 29 minutes during Sunday's 128-96 victory over the Magic.
Edwards needed only three quarters to do all of his damage with the Timberwolves up by 38 going into the final period. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft has been playing extremely well over his last eight games, going for 24.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks while shooting 50.1 percent from the floor.
