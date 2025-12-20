Edwards (foot) racked up 26 points (9-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks across 41 minutes in Friday's 112-107 win over the Thunder.

Edwards was excellent in his return from a three-game absence due to right foot injury maintenance, drilling clutch shots down the stretch for the Timberwolves while locking up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the Thunder's final two possessions. He didn't show any lingering effects of the foot injury, so he should be ready to handle a heavy minutes load once again in the Timberwolves' next game Sunday versus the Bucks.