Edwards produced 42 points (15-31 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 8-13 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Thursday's 123-119 win over the Suns.

Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns made up a two-man wrecking ball in a surprise win over the Suns. LaMelo Ball's coronation as Rookie of the Year is far from a foregone conclusion because Edwards has carried this team during D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley's absence. Even when these players return, Edwards will continue to provide highlight reel-worthy content for the remainder of the season.