Edwards finished with 11 points (4-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 10 boards, six assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes of a 113-101 loss to Phoenix on Friday.
Edwards had a rough shooting night but still managed to scrape together enough points to record his first career double-double, thanks in part to a new personal-best 10 boards. The rookie had been on a scoring tear until this slight falter due to an off night. He'll return to action against the Thunder on Monday.
