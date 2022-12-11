Edwards had 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 40 minutes during Saturday's 124-118 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Edwards hit just three of 14 shots for 14 points against Utah in the first game of a back-to-back set Friday, but he rebounded with an efficient effort Saturday. He drained four triples to account for nearly half of his point output, giving him multiple makes from deep in four of his past five contests. Edwards also registered two steals to extend his streak of games with multiple thefts to six.