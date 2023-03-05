Edwards logged 27 points (10-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 138-134 victory over the Kings.

Edwards led the way in the narrow win. D'Angelo Russell's departure and Karl-Anthony Towns' extended absence leaves Edwards as the clear offensive engine for the team, and although the team needed some time for Mike Conley to get comfortable in a starting role, the team has gone 3-2 since the All-Star break against some stiff competition. As long as Edwards avoids injury and continues to produce, Minnesota should remain in playoff contention.