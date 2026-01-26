Edwards posted 32 points (13-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes during Sunday's 111-85 loss to the Warriors.

Weather delayed the game from Saturday, but Edwards maintained his focus as he topped 30 points for the third time in the last four contests while delivering his second double-double of the season. The 24-year-old guard has scored at least 20 points in 18 straight games dating back to Dec. 8, a stretch in which Edwards is averaging 31.4 points, 5.7 boards, 3.6 threes, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.