Edwards provided 35 points (8-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 17-18 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals across 40 minutes during Friday's 124-111 loss to Sacramento.

The fourth-year guard led the Timberwolves in scoring as he topped 30 points for the sixth time in 15 games, but he didn't get a lot of help -- Karl-Anthony Towns was the only other Minnesota player to supply more than 12 points. Edwards' game continues to grow, and the 2020 first overall pick is headed for career highs with 26.7 points, 6.0 boards and 5.1 assists per game, as well as in all three shooting percentages (46.1/37.5/86.7).