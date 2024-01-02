Edwards finished Monday's 112-106 loss to the Knicks with 35 points (11-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 38 minutes.

The fourth-year guard rang in the new year with his third straight 30-point performance and sixth in his last nine games. Edwards is averaging a blistering 32.4 points, 5.1 boards, 4.9 assists, 3.3 threes, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks over that stretch while shooting 49.7 percent from the floor and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc.