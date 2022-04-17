Edwards amassed 36 points (12-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 40 minutes during Saturday's 130-117 win over the Grizzlies.

The second-year wing seemed to come into his own down the stretch for Minnesota, and Edwards carried that momentum right into the play-in tournament and the postseason. Not counting the final game of the regular season, when the Timberwolves had nothing on the line and he played only 18 minutes, Edwards has scored at least 30 points in four of his last five games, averaging 33.2 points, 5.0 assists, 4.6 boards, 4.0 threes and 1.0 steals in those contests. With the 20-year-old emerging as a true superstar alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota may be a legitimate threat for a deep run in the Western Conference.