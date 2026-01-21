Edwards racked up 38 points (11-28 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 11-12 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 127-122 loss to the Jazz.

One game after erupting for a career-high 55 points, Edwards had another big night in a Minnesota loss. The 24-year-old guard has scored more than 20 points in 16 straight appearances dating back to Dec. 8, averaging 32.1 points, 5.4 boards, 3.8 threes, 3.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and 41.1 percent from beyond the arc.