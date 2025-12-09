Edwards contributed 40 points (15-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Monday's 108-105 loss to the Suns.

Edwards was a late addition to the injury report ahead of Monday's contest due to an illness, though he suited up and erupted for a game-high 40 points on extremely efficient shooting. The superstar guard also matched the game-best mark in rebounds, grabbing a season-high nine boards. After totaling just 26 points in his last two outings, Edwards recorded his fifth game with at least 40 points this season. He has also reached the 30-point threshold in seven of his last 10 appearances.