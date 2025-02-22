Edwards racked up 37 points (13-32 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 39 minutes during Friday's 121-115 loss to the Rockets.
After sitting out All-Star Weekend to tend to a minor hip issue, Edwards looked just fine in his first game coming out of the break. The fifth-year guard has scored at least 20 points in 17 straight appearances, averaging 32.6 points, 6.1 boards, 5.2 assists, 4.3 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over that stretch.
