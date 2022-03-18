Edwards (knee) is probable for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Edwards continues to deal with left patella tendinopathy, but it appears likely that he'll be able to play through the issue once again Saturday. He's averaged 17.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 31.4 minutes per game across his last five appearances.
