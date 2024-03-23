Edwards provided 16 points (6-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 104-91 victory over the Cavaliers.

Edwards struggled from the field and finished with more shot attempts than points scored, but he salvaged his fantasy output oddly, as he grabbed double-digit rebounds just for the sixth time this season. He ended just one board shy of matching his season-high mark in that department. Edwards saw the end of a four-game stretch in which he scored 30 or more points each time, but he should be able to bounce back when facing the Warriors on Sunday.