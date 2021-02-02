Edwards notched 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Monday's loss against the Cavaliers.

Edwards has started in Minnesota's last three games, and the rookie has looked effective while handling great responsibility on the offensive end of the court -- he has scored 13 or more points in each game while displaying an efficient shooting touch. Expect the Georgia product to remain in the starting lineup going forward, as he's building decent rapport alongside D'Angelo Russell in the backcourt.