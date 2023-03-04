Edwards notched 19 points (7-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and four steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 110-102 win over the Lakers.

Edwards was deadly from beyond the arc in this one, as he scored 15 of his 19 points from range. He also swatted away a pair of shots for his fourth straight contest and recorded four steals, his best mark since Jan. 23. Edwards has uncharacteristically been held under 20 points in each of his last three contests, but it's only a matter of time before he bounces back.