Edwards accumulated 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 113-105 loss to the Thunder.

Edwards had a subpar shooting display in the win over the Spurs on Dec. 29 after scoring 14 points on 6-20 FG shooting, but he bounced back admirably here. Even though December was Edwards' worst month of the season from a statistical perspective, he's still putting up decent numbers. He closed out the 2024 year on a strong note after scoring at least 20 points in three of his previous four outings.