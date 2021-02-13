Edwards went for 21 points (9-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes during Friday's loss to the Hornets.

After putting up just nine shots in his previous outing, Edwards more than doubled his shot output and as a result, he hit the 20-point plateau for the fourth time since entering the starting line up. The No. 1 overall pick is averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists in nine games as a starter.