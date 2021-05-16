Edwards notched 23 points (8-18 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Timberwolves.

Edwards had a rough night shooting from deep, but he was excellent the rest of the game and still found a way to surpass the 20-point plateau for the third game in a row. The star rookie has scored at least 22 points in all but one game this month.