Edwards tallied 22 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes during Monday's 127-122 loss to Dallas.

Edwards continued his recent surge, putting up at least 20 points for the second consecutive game. He has been the 66th ranked player over the past two weeks and his star is certainly pointing up. The impending return of Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID-19) is going to impact Edwards' usage but given what we have seen lately, the Wolves are going to be running him out there no matter what.