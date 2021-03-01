Edwards had 24 points (8-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three steals and one assist Sunday in a 118-99 loss to the Suns.

Edwards served as the team's primary shooter with 22 field-goal attempts. He shot below 40 percent but still secured the team high in points Sunday. Edwards is slated to receive some more usage with D'Angelo Russell (knee) and Malik Beasley (suspension) out, both of whom will likely miss time for nearly a month. The rookie is already showing positive signs with an average of 22.5 points across two games.