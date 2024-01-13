Edwards is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Clippers due to a left knee contusion.
Edwards is in danger of missing his first game since Dec. 11 on Sunday due to a knee injury. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Troy Brown will likely receive extended minutes if the star guard is ruled out.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Scoring streak ends vs. Orlando•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Goes for 36 points in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Big night not enough•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Pours in 35 points in Monday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Pours in 31 points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Dominates in season-high outing•