Edwards (hip) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Edwards left Friday's win over Memphis after just four minutes. It was his second matchup back following a two-game absence due to a right hip injury, so Minnesota will presumably be cautious to avoid another potential setback. Jaden McDaniels (ankle) and Jordan McLaughlin (knee) are also questionable, so the Timberwolves may be without multiple key contributors again.