Edwards (ankle) is considered questionable for Monday's game at Sacramento.

After missing three games, Edwards was back in action for Sunday's win over Golden State, which he finished with 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes of action. While it was encouraging that he returned to a full workload, the Wolves may be considering holding him out as they finish a back-to-back set on the West Coast. Karl-Anthony Towns (injury management) has already been ruled out.