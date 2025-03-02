Edwards is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns due to right calf soreness.

Edwards has been playing through the minor calf injury, averaging 28.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.6 minutes per game over seven straight appearances before sitting out Friday's 117-116 loss in Utah due to a one-game suspension for accruing 16 total technicals this season. Julius Randle (groin) is also questionable and could make his first appearance since Jan. 30.