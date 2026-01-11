default-cbs-image
Edwards (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Spurs.

The Timberwolves are on the second leg of a back-to-back, so Edwards could get hit with a maintenance day, but Minnesota will likely have him go through his pregame routine before an official decision is made. If Edwards does need to skip Sunday's game, that would open up minutes for Bones Hyland, Mike Conley and Jaylen Clark.

