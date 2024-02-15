Edwards is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Trail Blazers due to right knee soreness.
Edwards was also listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest due to a knee injury before being upgraded to available. If the star guard is downgraded to out, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely enter the starting lineup.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Explodes for 41 points•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Added to injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Balanced line in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Top scorer in near double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Explodes for 38 points in loss•