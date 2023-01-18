Edwards is questionable for Wednesday's game at Denver due to left hip soreness.
Edwards has battled the hip injury for the past couple weeks but has yet to miss a game this season. The 21-year-old has averaged 25.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.8 minutes across the past five contests.
