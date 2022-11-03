Edwards is considered a question mark for Friday's game versus the Bucks due to illness.
Edwards has begun his season with career-best marks, and his absence for an illness would just be a small bump in the road, though also a major void for fantasy purposes. The team will let him get a night's rest before deciding on his status for the border battle.
