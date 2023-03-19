Edwards (ankle) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Knicks, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

Edwards missed Saturday's game due to the ankle issue, which resulted in Taurean Prince getting a spot start and Jaden McDaniels taking a more proactive role on offense. Edwards will test his ankle at shootaround, but don't be surprised if he winds up being a game-time call ahead of Monday's 7:30 p.m. ET tip.