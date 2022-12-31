Edwards is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a left hip contusion.
Edwards has appeared in each of Minnesota's first 36 games this year, but he's dealing with a hip issue following Friday's loss to the Bucks. If he's unable to suit up Saturday, Austin Rivers and Jaylen Nowell will likely see increased playing time.
