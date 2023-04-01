Edwards (illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Trail Blazers.
Edwards is still bothered by an illness going around the Minnesota locker room, and he's struggled since returning from an ankle injury, shooting just 41.8 percent from the field, 29.6 percent from deep and 53.3 percent from the charity stripe over the past four games. Karl-Anthony Towns (calf, illness) is also questionable.
