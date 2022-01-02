Edwards is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers due to return to competition reconditioning.
Edwards played 31 minutes in his return from protocols Friday against the Jazz but apparently felt out of shape, so it's possible he'll need to take a breather Sunday. If that's the case, more minutes could be available for Malik Beasley, Taurean Prince and other wings.
