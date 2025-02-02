Edwards (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Kings, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

Edwards missed his first game of the 2024-25 regular season Saturday against the Wizards due to an illness. It appears he's still under the weather, and he will have to progress enough in his recovery in order to be cleared to play Monday. Nickeil-Alexander Walker would likely remain in the starting lineup if Edwards is unable to play while Mike Conley and Jaylen Clark would take on more responsibilities on the offensive side of the floor.