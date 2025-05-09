Edwards is questionable to return to Thursday's Game 2 against the Warriors due to a left ankle sprain.
Edwards walked gingerly to the locker room during the second quarter after getting stepped on by an opposing player on a play under the basket, and he's been officially diagnosed with an ankle sprain. He'll presumably test his ankle during halftime to determine whether a return is possible.
