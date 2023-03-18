Edwards is questionable to return to Friday's game versus versus Bulls due to a right ankle sprain.
Edwards recorded eight points and one assist in eight minutes before exiting Friday's game early. Austin Rivers and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are candidates to see extended minutes if Edwards is unable to return.
