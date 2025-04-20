Edwards (calf) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Edwards has been diagnosed with cramping, and while he returned to the bench after receiving treatment in the locker room, it's uncertain on whether he'll return to action.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Returns to game vs. Lakers•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Exits to locker room•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Drops 43 points in season finale•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: 16th technical foul rescinded•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Draws suspension for season finale•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Pours in 44 points in victory•