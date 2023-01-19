Edwards (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Edwards continues to battle hip soreness but has yet to miss a game this season. In January, he's averaging 23.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.4 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Another impressive game•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Cleared from injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Questionable with hip soreness•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Scores game-high 26 points•