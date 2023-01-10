Edwards (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Dane Moore of the Dane Moore NBA Podcast reports.

Edwards has been bothered by left hip soreness over the last few weeks, though he has yet to miss a game this season. Over the past 10 games, he's averaged 25.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 36.8 minutes. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Jaylen Nowell, Austin Rivers and Taurean Prince.