Edwards (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Dane Moore of the Dane Moore NBA Podcast reports.
Edwards has been bothered by left hip soreness over the last few weeks, though he has yet to miss a game this season. Over the past 10 games, he's averaged 25.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 36.8 minutes. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Jaylen Nowell, Austin Rivers and Taurean Prince.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Stuffs stat sheet Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Good to go against Houston•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Officially questionable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Will not return•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Scores 32 in win•