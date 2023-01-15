Edwards is questionable for Monday's matchup against Utah with left hip soreness.
Edwards has yet to miss a game this season and is averaging 23.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 36.3 minutes per game. It's unclear when he suffered the hip injury, but his availability for Monday's game may come down to a game-time decision.
